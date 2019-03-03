Saint Patrick's Day came early for Gloucester City, which held its fourth annual Saint Patrick's Day parade today! Thousands of all nationalities gathered to celebrate the rich culture and history of the city.The event was coordinated by the Camden County Freeholder Board, along with St. Mary's Parish, Gloucester City, the Gloucester City Business Association and the Gloucester City Tavern Association.6abc was there to see all the string bands, bagpipes, and green accessories decorate the streets!