Irish step dancers take stage for children in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- These Irish step dancers put on a show in Philly for Saint Patrick's Day!
Lucky guests got to see the Coyle School of Irish Dance perform the reel, light jig, hornpipe, and more at the Please Touch Museum. It was part of the museum's "Year of the Global Child" initiative to highlight the diverse cultures in Philadelphia.
6abc caught the Irish magic in action!
