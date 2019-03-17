community journalist

Irish step dancers take stage for children in Philly

EMBED <>More Videos

NICE MOVES!! These Irish step dancers put on a show in Philly for Saint Patrick's Day!

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- These Irish step dancers put on a show in Philly for Saint Patrick's Day!

Lucky guests got to see the Coyle School of Irish Dance perform the reel, light jig, hornpipe, and more at the Please Touch Museum. It was part of the museum's "Year of the Global Child" initiative to highlight the diverse cultures in Philadelphia.

6abc caught the Irish magic in action!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalist
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Philly students dress up as Black History icons
Local friends celebrate big win on Wheel of Fortune
Philly choir commemorates civil rights with "Children's March"
Senior citizens walk red carpet at Oscars-themed party
TOP STORIES
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
Firefighters pull man from burning Roxborough home
Police searching for missing woman with autism
No Powerball winner; jackpot jumps to $550M
2 shot at alleged speakeasy in Frankford
Redskins troll Eagles on St. Patrick's Day
Police seek woman in relation to Nordstrom thefts
Show More
New details emerge about Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight's final moments
AccuWeather: Sunny And Cool
VIDEO: Driver crashes car into home, hangs out for hours after
Dad shot shielding young son during New Zealand mosque massacre
Did Biden slip and say he's running for president at Del. fundraiser?
More TOP STORIES News