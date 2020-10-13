Community & Events

James Beard Foundation's 'Taste America' event going virtual alongside local, award-winning chefs

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant community has been struggling to stay open.

While the awards were put on hold this year, the James Beard Foundation is still hosting a national Taste America event featuring chefs from 20 cities, including Philadelphia.

It's a delicious, virtual party, and a fun way to bring award-winning, local cuisine right into your home, while also supporting a local business.

Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle from Spice Finch in Rittenhouse curated a three-course meal for you, complete with wine and whiskey.

On Sunday, October 18, participants can pick up the ingredients and follow along at home. You can also hang out with the chefs during a live cooking demo where you can learn their technique.

"You'll see how to cook the steak, slice the steak and plate it off nicely like we do in the restaurant," said Carroll. "If you don't want to do any of that, then just go to the microwave and heat it all in the to-go containers.

A ticket includes your food and drink and access to this live, national broadcast featuring a lineup of James Beard Foundation chefs and special guests.

"Have your whiskey, have some wine, cook along and see not only what we are doing, but what chefs are doing across the country," Carroll said. "When you're good with travel, go see these restaurants in all of these other cities."

The virtual Taste America: Philadelphia dining event is Sunday at 8 p.m. and again, you pick up the food earlier that day.

Tickets for the meal are on sale through Wednesday night.

The event benefits the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good campaign, which helps local eateries survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacookingeventscooking chefcommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles fans allowed back in stands, Philly changes COVID-19 gathering limits
New details about vehicle sought in fatal Cheltenham hit-and-run
Supreme Court halts 2020 census for now
Burglar has a feast after breaking into Bucks County church
Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12
Child dies, mother in custody in West Philadelphia
West Philadelphia principal named national principal of the year
Show More
More retailers have deals of their own on Amazon Prime Day
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
UDel student starts his own business during the pandemic
COVID-19 caused a 'female-recession,' researchers say
Video shows South Bend, Ind. boy fight off armed home invaders
More TOP STORIES News