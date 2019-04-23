Community & Events

Jefferson Hospital Garage Addition

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- It's a much needed addition to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

They officially cut the ribbon Tuesday on a brand new, 23 million dollar parking garage on the hospital's campus.

The 800-plus spot, 8 level facility will open to the public on May 1st.

A second phase of the project, that includes the construction of a new patient tower and hospital lobby, is expected to be completed in 2021.
