Jenkins, Kelce speak on Wentz's return at JCC sports awards dinner in Cherry Hill

Eagles' players Malcolm Jenkins and Jason Kelce were the keynote speakers as rteported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on September 17, 2018.

By
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles' players Malcolm Jenkins and Jason Kelce were the keynote speakers at an annual event Monday night that raises money for programs at the Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

With Jenkins and Kelce on the microphone at the Katz JCC Sports Award Dinner, fans had two things on their mind: Carson Wentz's return slated for Sunday and another run for the Super Bowl.

Eagles fans react after Carson Wentz cleared to play
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been medically cleared and will start Sunday, the team announced.


"I'm excited for him to be back there. I know he's chomping at the bit. You're definitely going to get everything you got from that guy every time he steps out on the field," said Kelce.

Eagles fans react after Carson Wentz cleared to play. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 5pm on September 17, 2018.



Cindy Yellin of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. said, "It was great that it was announced he'll start on Sunday, so hopefully that will spark something."

Donna Bell of Cherry Hill said, "Very excited to have Carson back, but kudos to Nick Foles, he came in when we needed him."

"People are excited Carson is coming back. If something should happen, I'm not really worried. We got two amazing quarterbacks," said Aaron Krause.

Doug Pederson announces Carson Wentz will start on Sunday during a press conference on September 17, 2018.



While fans are already pinning their hopes on another Super Bowl run, Jenkins is taking it one game at a time.

"Obviously we all want to win another Super Bowl, but we have to enjoy the ride. If you look too far ahead, you miss all the moments in between," said Jenkins.

