Jersey Shore business owners preparing for Memorial Day Weekend

WILDWOOD N.J. (WPVI) -- Wildwood is quiet on the Tuesday before Memorial DayWeekend. There are no lifeguards on the beach yet, and there aren't many people laying on the sand.There are crowds of people scattered across the boardwalk, walking up and down, but many businesses aren't open yet.However, the crowds are set to start showing up on Friday, for Memorial Day Weekend, which is the unofficial start of summer.Before the crowds arrive some business owners are putting together the finishing touches to shops and restaurants.George Papageorgiou, who owns Olympic Flame restaurant on the Wildwood boardwalk, said he's still looking for employees. He has a, "help wanted," sign outside his restaurant."We're short staff as always because most of the help are students," said Papageorgiou.Steve Arobas, who owns New Jersey Waves, on the Wildwood boardwalk, was putting together the finishing touches to his clothing store."We're changing the prints in the store and we're hanging and folding t-shirts as well," said Arobas.In Stone Harbor, lifeguard chairs are being set up."We'll go from quiet to full-blown summer pretty fast," said Sandy Bosacco, Captain of Stone Harbor Beach Patrol, who also mentioned beach tags will be required to get on the beach starting Saturday.Businesses like Island Water Sports are getting their boats ready for sailing."It's a lot more work than people think. We've been preparing for months," said Tom Tice, from Island Water Sports.Wildwood beach officially opens on Friday.