Community & Events

Jessica Boyington's Weekend Happenings for May 17-19

Jessica Boyington has the Weekend Happenings for the Delaware Valley for May 17-19.

See Jessica's report Friday on Action News Mornings

Animals, acts, lights and fun is what you'll get when the Big Apple Circus rolls into town on Saturday. High flying stunts and unimaginable feats will leave you cheering for more here at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

Fifty-thousand people are expected to attend the annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival. The street fest transforms the neighborhood with live music and outdoor shopping from more than one hundred vendors.

Parks on Tap pops up at Fernhill Park in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

New Hope's week-long pride celebration culminates on Saturday with the PrideFest parade and fair.

The event, which spans from Lambertville, New Jersey to New Hope is expected to attract 15,000 spectators.

They are celebrating strawberries at Peddler's Village in Bucks County. It's the 41-st year for the Strawberry Festival which turns the little red berry into the star of the show.

The first ever Bucks County Food and Wine Festival will be held inside Parx Casino in Bensalem.

The event will showcase bites and sips from a wide range of restaurants, wineries and breweries in the area. World-renowned chef, restaurateur, and Chopped judge Marc Murphy will be a special guest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsentertainmentphilly newsinstagram storiesweekend guide
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire turns into hazmat situation in Chester
New video of Pennsauken teacher's crash into Pizza Shop
Police: Woman shot to death may have been in crossfire
F-16 plane crashes at March Air Reserve Base in California
Third arrest in the murder of man found in plastic bin
Teens sick from drug-laced cookie in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia primary voters have four choices for sheriff
Show More
Co-workers rescue family, neighbors during house fire in Coatesville
Public Defender attacked by murder suspect in court speaks out
It's official: Speed cameras coming to Roosevelt Blvd.
Man charged with setting fires at Bethlehem church
Police: Cherry Hill sex assault suspect left Wawa with victim
More TOP STORIES News