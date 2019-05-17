Jessica Boyington's Weekend Happenings for May 17-19

Jessica Boyington has the Weekend Happenings for the Delaware Valley for May 17-19.
Animals, acts, lights and fun is what you'll get when the Big Apple Circus rolls into town on Saturday. High flying stunts and unimaginable feats will leave you cheering for more here at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.
Fifty-thousand people are expected to attend the annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival. The street fest transforms the neighborhood with live music and outdoor shopping from more than one hundred vendors.
Parks on Tap pops up at Fernhill Park in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
New Hope's week-long pride celebration culminates on Saturday with the PrideFest parade and fair.
The event, which spans from Lambertville, New Jersey to New Hope is expected to attract 15,000 spectators.
They are celebrating strawberries at Peddler's Village in Bucks County. It's the 41-st year for the Strawberry Festival which turns the little red berry into the star of the show.
The first ever Bucks County Food and Wine Festival will be held inside Parx Casino in Bensalem.
The event will showcase bites and sips from a wide range of restaurants, wineries and breweries in the area. World-renowned chef, restaurateur, and Chopped judge Marc Murphy will be a special guest.
