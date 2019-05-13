Community & Events

Job Fair X held in Wynnefield Heights

EMBED <>More Videos

Event offered job seekers the opportunity to meet with those companies as reported during Action News at 4 on May 13, 2019.

WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS (WPVI) -- Dozens of local businesses may have filled some of their open positions at a job fair Monday.

The Action Cam was at the Courtyard by Marriott on City Avenue in Wynnefield Heights where the "Job Fair X" was held.

This hiring event offered job seekers the opportunity to meet with those companies in our area that are looking to fill various positions such as sales, hospitality, customer service, and much more.

Another job fair will be held on July 23rd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carnival company, church react to Norristown fight
Reward posted in search for suspects in shooting of train conductor
Man dies after fire rips through Rhawnhurst home
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter recovering after falling, breaking hip
Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not protecting her
Show More
Verizon offering $10,000 reward in South Jersey network destruction spree
Surveillance photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive
Consumer Reports: Student loan forgiveness programs
Las Vegas mom intentionally drowned 2-year-old child, police say
PATCO cancels planned changes to Owl Service
More TOP STORIES News