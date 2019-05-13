Job Fair X held in Wynnefield Heights

WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS (WPVI) -- Dozens of local businesses may have filled some of their open positions at a job fair Monday.The Action Cam was at the Courtyard by Marriott on City Avenue in Wynnefield Heights where the "Job Fair X" was held.This hiring event offered job seekers the opportunity to meet with those companies in our area that are looking to fill various positions such as sales, hospitality, customer service, and much more.Another job fair will be held on July 23rd.