Joining forces to fight back against violence

Football players with Frankford High School and the Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School took to the field together (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
They are rivals on the gridiron every Thanksgiving.

But Wednesday, they joined forces to fight back against violence.

This story makes us Philly Proud.

Football players with Frankford High School and the Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School took to the field together, in harmony.

Both teams have suffered the loss of a player to violence in the past year.

They wanted to show their commitment to living, working and playing together in a non-violent manner.

A mother who lost her son to gun violence spoke to the kids about making the right decision.

Members of the 18th police district joined the player in this event to take back the community.
