Community & Events

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg received a very special award in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The National Museum of American Jewish History in inducting RBG into its Only in America Gallery.

The award recognizes the achievements and contributions of American Jews who share and exemplify the ideals represented by the stories in the Museum: they embody hard work and aspiration, courage and imagination, leadership and service.

The induction coincides with the Museum's current special exhibition Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on view through January 12, 2020.

Justice Ginsburg is the first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsruth bader ginsburgthe museum of jewish heritageu.s. supreme courtphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Philadelphia explosion leaves two presumed dead
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
Jeff Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, joining GOP: Trump
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Woman arrested, man who threw baby at guard still sought: Police
2 killed, dozens hurt, in snow squall wreck on I-80
People brave cold for work and play in Philadelphia
Show More
Senate passes anti-robocalls bill, sending it to Trump
LIVE | Murphy signs bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get licenses
Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
Boy living in domestic violence shelter asks Santa for a 'very good dad'
More TOP STORIES News