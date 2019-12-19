Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg received a very special award in Philadelphia on Thursday.The National Museum of American Jewish History in inducting RBG into itsThe award recognizes the achievements and contributions of American Jews who share and exemplify the ideals represented by the stories in the Museum: they embody hard work and aspiration, courage and imagination, leadership and service.The induction coincides with the Museum's current special exhibition Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on view through January 12, 2020.Justice Ginsburg is the first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court.