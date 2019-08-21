Kathryn Jacobs Jones turns 105

WOODBURY, N.J. (WPVI) -- There was a big celebration for a woman who has lived more than century.Kathryn Jacobs Jones turned 105 Wednesday.Her family and friends gathered for a party in her honor at the Atrium Post Acute Care in Woodbury New Jersey.There were cupcakes, cake, balloons, and pizza for the festive occasion.Always a South Jersey resident, Jones was born and raised on her family farm in Swedesboro on August 21, 1914.She graduated from Woodbury High School in 1930 and received her RN license at West Jersey Nursing School.She was married for 52 years and is a mother of three, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of eight.Happy Birthday!