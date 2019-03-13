Community & Events

Katie Katro helps Emergency Aid of Pennsylvania celebrate 105th anniversary

EMBED <>More Videos

6ABC's Katie Katro guest speaker for Emergency Aid of Pennsylvania's 105th Anniversary celebration. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 12, 2019.

ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Action News reporter Katie Katro was the guest speaker at the 105th Anniversary Celebration of the Emergency Aid of Pennsylvania in Ardmore Tuesday night.

Emergency Aid of Pennsylvania gives mentored college scholarships to local high school students.

Katie was a recipient of one of those scholarships and was able to relate the impact that her E.A.P. scholarship had on her career development.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & events
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
DeSean Jackson arrives in Philadelphia
Sources: SEPTA, transit officers reach tentative agreement
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Dead horse found in Fairmount Park with a head wound
Vigil held for 2 teens killed in Delaware
Dems in limbo as Biden's 2020 decision 'a few weeks' away
Friends remember South Jersey native killed in plane crash
Show More
Colton and Cassie find love, 'The Bachelorette' is Hannah B!
Investigation continues into 7-Eleven gas station explosion
Guard shoots, kills man armed with knife in North Philly store
Woman allegedly kills daughter to keep her from having sex
New law could affect how University of Delaware students party
More TOP STORIES News