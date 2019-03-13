ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Action News reporter Katie Katro was the guest speaker at the 105th Anniversary Celebration of the Emergency Aid of Pennsylvania in Ardmore Tuesday night.
Emergency Aid of Pennsylvania gives mentored college scholarships to local high school students.
Katie was a recipient of one of those scholarships and was able to relate the impact that her E.A.P. scholarship had on her career development.
Katie Katro helps Emergency Aid of Pennsylvania celebrate 105th anniversary
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News