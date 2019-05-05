Community & Events

'Operation Deep Blue' kayak expedition honors fallen police officers

A team of current and retired law enforcement officers have started a 225-mile kayak expedition.

The team, called "Operation Deep Blue," is honoring officers who've died in the line of duty.

They set off Saturday from Pennsville, New Jersey and will end their trip at the National Harbor in Maryland.

Operation Deep Blue has raised money for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. They plan to present the funds during a ceremony on May 11.

To commemorate the inaugural expedition, Operation Deep Blue will also present a custom sea kayak paddle to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum.
