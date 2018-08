Some local kids were in a charitable mood Friday.The Action Cam was at Joyce Kilmer Elementary at the 5th graders hosted the 12th annual Alex's Lemonade Stand, and a Hair Donation Drive.The school has raised tens of thousands of dollars over the years to fight childhood cancer and these effort also included stylists for anyone willing to donate 9 inches of hair.Every students got a kindness coin to commemorate this day of selflessness.