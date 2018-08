Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington Tuesday.The Action Cam was at the 600 block of East Hilton Street, which is just one of hundreds of one-way streets across the city of Philadelphia that were closed off as a "play streets" site.Mayor Jim Kenney was there to join the kids, as they enjoyed a safe space to play.Police officers were also on hand as the little ones put their imagination to work with chalk in the street, played hula hoops, and much more.