Kiss a pig for a great cause!

JENKINTOWN, Pa. -- Fundraisers puckered up to kiss a pot-bellied pig for a great cause.It was at the Ninth Annual Kiss-A-Pig Financial Literacy Fundraiser at the Abington Art Center.It is a mission of TruMark Financial Credit Union's dynamic literacy program created in 2006. They help educate youth in saving, budgeting, investing and more. They have raised over $300,000 in grants for local schools to purchase technology and other finance resources.Business executives, community leaders, and educators lead efforts to raise money ahead of this year's event. The big prize at the finish line was a sloppy, wet kiss by a pig from Ross Mill Farm.