Korean War Veteran honored in drive-by celebration in Wynnefield

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-by celebration took place in the Wynnefield neighborhood of Philadelphia, and it was all to honor a Korean War Veteran.The celebration was held for Gandhi Barksdale, who was celebrating turning 90-years-old.He still lives in the home he shared with his late wife of 48 years.Back in 1949, he was also a member of the Simon Gratz High School Public League Championship football team.From all of us here at Action News, happy birthday Mr. Barksdale.