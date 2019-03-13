Community & Events

KPMG "swing into reading program"

EAST OAK LANE (WPVI) -- An updated library stocked with new books was ready for students at Ellwood Elementary in East Oak Lane.

Volunteers from KPMG recently refurbished the area and revealed it to the young ones this morning.

It's part of the firm's "swing into reading program", bringing thousands of new books to schools.

The donations are made every time professional golfer Phil Mickelson wins a tournament.

KPMG is one of Mickelson's sponsors.
