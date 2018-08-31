Labor Day weekend kicks off at the Jersey Shore

Beachgoers in Ocean City are trading sunscreen for sweatshirts.Purva Shah of Egg Harbor Township said, "I like it. I'm ready for winter and stuff and I like being bundled up."Ian Ronald of Hockessin, Del. said, "It's kind of unfortunate we have this weather but it's the last weekend so we got to come down."But the bad beach day gave way to a gorgeous evening on the boards.Rides, food, fun and a slight breeze.Jason Moore of Vineland, NJ said, "We were on vacation. This is last night so we decided to enjoy the festivities. "The Moore family is wrapping up a week at the shore that has been almost picture perfect."It's alright. It's our last day. I can't complain. It's okay. Just one day. It's alright with me," added Isabella Moore.Meanwhile in Margate City, a windy but comfortable night for a bike ride or dining Al fresco like this guy and his dog.In Atlantic City, the Latin jazz concert moved indoors because of weather. Attendance was down but not their spirits.The unofficial final weekend of summer off to a gloomy but profitable start.Leslie Colello of Henry's said, "When you have a day like this where it's cloudy but not really rainy.It's a great day for business owners truthfully. It's a good day to start the weekend.------