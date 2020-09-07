Community & Events

Labor Day weekend winds down at the Jersey Shore

Labor Day weekend arrived at the perfect time for some families.

Many said the transition of going back to school has been stressful and that a vacation is what they needed to reset before it's time to get back to reality.

"It was really a great experience for the family as a whole to just come and get outside and enjoy ourselves and not worry about quarantine and virtual school versus regular schools and all that, so it was really fantastic," said on Atlantic City beachgoer.

Many families are glad to see the return of arcade games, along with the recent addition of limited indoor dining here in New Jersey this Labor Day weekend.

State leaders are continuing to ask everyone to be sure to stay spaced out while on beaches and the boardwalks.

For the most part, that's what it's been like on beaches, such as Atlantic City and Margate.

Labor Day usually marks the end of summer, but many beach towns are extending their seasons this year.

Some will even have lifeguards on duty and offer beach badges for another few weeks.
