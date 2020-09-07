EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6412413" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Labor Day weekend winds down at the Jersey Shore

Many families enjoyed the unofficial end to summer at the Jersey Shore, and the weather was perfect.Many said the transition of going back to school has been stressful and that a vacation is what they needed to reset before it's time to get back to reality."It was really a great experience for the family as a whole to just come and get outside and enjoy ourselves and not worry about quarantine and virtual school versus regular schools and all that, so it was really fantastic," said one Atlantic City beachgoer."We're hoping to extend it but this will probably the last time we see the beach for the year," said Krystina Durako of Washington D.C. who made a stop in Ocean City.Monday's gorgeous weather drew people to the beach and the boardwalk. Some got a temperature check before being seated inside at Manco and Manco's pizza."We have a waiver you have to sign, we're trying to follow all the precautions to keep our staff safe," said Dave Evans, manager at Manco and Manco."It's a little different obviously you look around, it's not normal seeing so little tables and stuff," said John Burgy of Garnet Valley.Despite all the changes, some are not ready to give up their beach time."I'm coming back down. I come even through September," said Elizabeth Burgess of Vineland.This year, Ocean City's beach patrol will staff more beaches later into September. College students in virtual classes has helped with staffing."Those that didn't have time restrictions on lectures were able to give us more days. So we have almost double the staff available," said Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson.In Margate, the beaches were packed, too."I'm hoping to spend September and October here if possible," said Santos Gonzalez of Philadelphia.