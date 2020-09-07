Community & Events

Labor Day weekend winds down at the Jersey Shore

By , and
Many families enjoyed the unofficial end to summer at the Jersey Shore, and the weather was perfect.

Many said the transition of going back to school has been stressful and that a vacation is what they needed to reset before it's time to get back to reality.

"It was really a great experience for the family as a whole to just come and get outside and enjoy ourselves and not worry about quarantine and virtual school versus regular schools and all that, so it was really fantastic," said one Atlantic City beachgoer.

"We're hoping to extend it but this will probably the last time we see the beach for the year," said Krystina Durako of Washington D.C. who made a stop in Ocean City.

Monday's gorgeous weather drew people to the beach and the boardwalk. Some got a temperature check before being seated inside at Manco and Manco's pizza.



"We have a waiver you have to sign, we're trying to follow all the precautions to keep our staff safe," said Dave Evans, manager at Manco and Manco.
"It's a little different obviously you look around, it's not normal seeing so little tables and stuff," said John Burgy of Garnet Valley.

Despite all the changes, some are not ready to give up their beach time.


"I'm coming back down. I come even through September," said Elizabeth Burgess of Vineland.

This year, Ocean City's beach patrol will staff more beaches later into September. College students in virtual classes has helped with staffing.
EMBED More News Videos

Labor Day weekend winds down at the Jersey Shore


"Those that didn't have time restrictions on lectures were able to give us more days. So we have almost double the staff available," said Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson.

In Margate, the beaches were packed, too.

"I'm hoping to spend September and October here if possible," said Santos Gonzalez of Philadelphia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew jerseycape may countyocean citymargate citylabor daybeachesjersey shorevacationsocietyfamilycommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 stabbed at New Jersey beach, suspects in custody: Police
Many N.J. schools reopening Tuesday under hybrid plans
Indoor dining returns to Philly Tuesday: Everything you should know
South Jersey officer dies following on-duty life-saving incident
Radnor officers adopts dog looking for new home
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
Jason Peters agrees to move back to left tackle for Eagles
Show More
Battleship New Jersey closing down due to COVID-19
High school coach remembers football player who died after practice
Video captures arsonist lighting porch on fire
Philly sanitation workers demand workplace protections
AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Air Moving In
More TOP STORIES News