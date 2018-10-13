Latino leaders honored at Al Dia News luncheon

October is Hispanic Heritage Month and Al Dia News hosted a luncheon at the Union League of Philadelphia to celebrate the contributions of accomplished Latinos in our region, like the Honorable Judge Felipe Restrepo."It's about community, it's about fellowship and it's about recognizing that the Latino community contributes an awful lot of good to this country," says Restrepo.Al Dia is the premier news organization focused on the Latino American experience.Their goal with this awards ceremony is to empower the Latino community by acknowledging the work of leaders in Health, Education, Business and Civic Works.Peter Gonzalez is thrilled to be one of this year's honorees."It's humbling it's an incredible group of people that are in the room tonight, the other honorees, some of them are heroes of mine," says Gonzalez.6abc's own Monica Malpass emceed the event, and 6abc President Bernie Prazenica is proud to sponsor a program that highlights the ways diversity enriches our community."We are diverse in our workplace, a good workplace, a workplace that I think everybody recognizes contributes to a better business climate and a better community. So, it's wonderful to be here," says Prazenica.It was a packed house at the Union League to honor this year's award recipients. 6abc is proud to be a part of recognizing Hispanic heritage this month, and every month.------