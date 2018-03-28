COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Law enforcement deliver Easter meals to families of fallen officers in Montco

Law enforcement deliver Easter meals to families of fallen officers - Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Law enforcement officers from around the Delaware Valley were remembering less fortunate families Wednesday morning as part of a pre-Easter tradition.

The program called Holiday Meals for Heroes started with a special breakfast for local police and highway patrolmen at the Flourtown Country Club.

After the meal, the rank and file set out to deliver Easter dinners, to the families of fallen Montgomery County police officers and deputy sheriffs killed in the line of duty.

These special deliveries are a solemn tribute to their fallen colleagues who maybe gone, but not forgotten.

