Temple's Lew Klein awards ceremony honors outstanding journalists

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bittersweet awards ceremony was held Friday at Temple University.
The Lew Klein Alumni in the Media and Excellence in the Media Awards honored outstanding journalists.
Klein, who died earlier this year, was represented at the ceremony by his wife Janet.
Action News managers, reporters and anchors were also there.
Lew Klein was a broadcast pioneer, and a longtime Temple instructor, who was instrumental in creating the Action News format.
