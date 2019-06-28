6abc pride interviews

WATCH: Philadelphia's LGBTQ pioneers were honored on stage at the 2019 Pride Fest

During the 2019 Pride Fest at Penn's Landing, Visit Philadelphia held a ceremony honoring Philadelphia's own LGBT pioneers.

Mark Segal introduced Randy Wickler, who is credited for organizing the first gay rights demonstration in 1964, Paul Kunztler who picketed the White House for gay rights beginning in 1965, and John James, who first marched on Independence Hall for the "Annual Reminders" in 1965.

Mayor Jim Kenney, Pa. Governor Tom Wolf, and Pa. State Senators Larry Farnese and Sharif Street also spoke to the crowd at fest, and presented Mark Segal with a state proclamation, recognizing his 50 years of activism for gay rights.
