Lisa Thomas Laury speaks at YMCA of Delaware's 31st annual 'Black Achievers Awards Ceremony'

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The YMCA of Delaware hosted the 31st annual 'Black Achievers Awards Ceremony' on Friday.
Author and former Action News anchor Lisa Thomas Laury had the honor of being the keynote speaker at the event in Wilmington.
The program encourages young students to pursue educational goals with guidance from mentors across diverse career fields.
