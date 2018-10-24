COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Live chat with I.S.S. astronauts

EMBED </>More Videos

Delaware high school students from New Castle County Vo-Tech High School was selected to have a live chat with astronauts as reported during Action News at 4 on October 24, 2018.

MARSHALLTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Some Delaware high school students took part in an out-of-this world project Wednesday, and it was a first for the first state.

New Castle County Vo-Tech High School was selected to have a live chat with astronauts aboard the international Space station.

Students talked with Dr. Serena Aunon-Chancellor, using an amateur "ham" radio frequency.

And one-by-one, they asked her a question, and she responded.

Plenty of excitement as other kids in the auditorium were able to hear the live exchange.

The space chat was also streamed live on Facebook, so that other science classes throughout Delaware could also listen and watch.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudNew Castle
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Seniors take part in a trick or treat "Boo-tacular"
New YMCA performance training studio
Students from Drexel show off their research
New mural brightens streets of Center City
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Suspect wanted in brutal assault at South Street restaurant
Crude pipe bombs sent to Obamas, Clintons, CNN
Historic Stone Inn in Bucks County moved to new location
$1M tickets sold in Delaware, Gloucester, Camden counties
6abc's Sharrie Williams reports from London
Fmr. NFL player moves to Pa. after prison term for girlfriend's murder
AccuWeather: Frosty start to Thursday morning
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Show More
Mega Millions: $1.5B ticket sold in SC, $1M winners in Pa., N.J.
Mayor proposes holding sex offenders while kids trick-or-treat
New Most Stuf Oreo will have more than triple the cream filling
First responders marry amid hurricane rubble in Mexico Beach
Missed Mega Millions? You can still play $620M Powerball
More News