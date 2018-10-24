Live chat with I.S.S. astronauts

Some Delaware high school students took part in an out-of-this world project Wednesday, and it was a first for the first state.New Castle County Vo-Tech High School was selected to have a live chat with astronauts aboard the international Space station.Students talked with Dr. Serena Aunon-Chancellor, using an amateur "ham" radio frequency.And one-by-one, they asked her a question, and she responded.Plenty of excitement as other kids in the auditorium were able to hear the live exchange.The space chat was also streamed live on Facebook, so that other science classes throughout Delaware could also listen and watch.