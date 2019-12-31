PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You'll be able to start 2020 with a bang on the Delaware River waterfront... two, in fact.
There will be fireworks shows at both 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and at the stroke of midnight.
The shows, each about 15 minutes long, are presented by Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
People will be lined up all along the river to catch the best view!
The Please Touch Museum got in on the action even earlier, holding celebrations at noon and 1 p.m.
For more information about the celebrations in the city, check out VisitPhilly.com
Philadelphia set to ring in 2020 with fireworks along the Delaware River waterfront
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More