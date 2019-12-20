Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's the season of giving!
A local car dealership stepped up this holiday season to help a deserving single mom.
Monique Crawford has been living at the Stenton Family Manor Shelter while balancing a full-time job and caring for her child.
She says maintaining that hectic schedule has not been easy.
Dani's Auto, a family owned dealership in Mayfair, gifted the single mother with a car.
The donated Honda Fit will help Crawford, who takes the bus to and from to her full-time job, not only get to work but also pick up and drop off her daughter from school.
This is the 6th year the dealership has gifted a car to a deserving family.
Crawford says she doesn't know how just yet, but she plans to pay the act of kindness forward.
Local dealership surprises single mother with new car
PHILLY PROUD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More