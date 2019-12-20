Local dealership surprises single mother with new car

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's the season of giving!A local car dealership stepped up this holiday season to help a deserving single mom.Monique Crawford has been living at the Stenton Family Manor Shelter while balancing a full-time job and caring for her child.She says maintaining that hectic schedule has not been easy.Dani's Auto, a family owned dealership in Mayfair, gifted the single mother with a car.The donated Honda Fit will help Crawford, who takes the bus to and from to her full-time job, not only get to work but also pick up and drop off her daughter from school.This is the 6th year the dealership has gifted a car to a deserving family.Crawford says she doesn't know how just yet, but she plans to pay the act of kindness forward.