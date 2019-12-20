Philly Proud

Local dealership surprises single mother with new car

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's the season of giving!

A local car dealership stepped up this holiday season to help a deserving single mom.

Monique Crawford has been living at the Stenton Family Manor Shelter while balancing a full-time job and caring for her child.

She says maintaining that hectic schedule has not been easy.

Dani's Auto, a family owned dealership in Mayfair, gifted the single mother with a car.

The donated Honda Fit will help Crawford, who takes the bus to and from to her full-time job, not only get to work but also pick up and drop off her daughter from school.

This is the 6th year the dealership has gifted a car to a deserving family.

Crawford says she doesn't know how just yet, but she plans to pay the act of kindness forward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiasheltersurprisephilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Community surprises school with Christmas party
Police officers don Santa hats to host a children's holiday party
Teacher adopts student from Philadelphia school
Former Strawbridge and Clothier department store honored
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
26 school children affected by Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled cut fruit
2 feared dead in South Philadelphia explosion, collapse
Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens apologizes to customers for data breach
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 6 injured
Woman charged in connection with kidnapping of Austin mom and baby
North Philadelphia School lockdown lifted after bullet found in building
Wawa data breach: How you can protect yourself
Show More
Daytime triple shooting in Tacony, arrest made
Overheard at Tredici with John Fazio
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Spray-on-skin cells helping treat burn victims at Temple Hospital
NJ state trooper charged with possession of child pornography
More TOP STORIES News