PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Marine barracks at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia has a new pop of color, celebrating the human connection with nature.The artist is 23-year-old Loveis Wise, who graduated from Philadelphia's University of the Arts.Wise teamed up with Mural Arts Philadelphia for the project titled "Spring Into Dance."She created six, 19-foot banners featuring people immersed in nature.This was Wise's largest installation to date.