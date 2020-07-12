Local gym, non-profit teams up to raise funds for NAACP

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Prime Intensity Training in Conshohocken, Pa partnered up with the Teach One Feed One foundation, to throw a charity event to raise money for the NAACP.
The NAACP is the nation's foremost, largest, and most widely recognized civil rights organization.
"We're using our platform to get our clients out to help support and give back to the community," said Kayla Dove, from Conshohocken who works at Prime Intensity Training in Conshohocken.
Ian Nance, who attends the gym said, "We have a very diverse crowd cause it's the fitness world, the fitness world is very diverse," said Ian Nance, who attends the gym.
People who know each other in a workout setting got the opportunity to have open dialogues about social issues facing the country while also raising money for a good cause.
"I think it's amazing," said Darnell Hinton, the executive director of Teach One Feed One. "I think we're making some steps, I think we're making some positive steps in the right direction, though we still have a long way to go."
The gym goers gathered in a welcoming atmosphere, to have serious discussions together about removing barriers of racial discrimination.
"It's allowing us to have a conversation with people from different areas, and we need to come together to have a conversation," said Nance. "Whether it's a good conversation or a bad conversation, but a conversation about real issues so we can get to the root of all problems."
Different speakers talked about the importance of addressing social injustice.
"We all come together as one, we all try to help each other out, we support each other," said Dominick Bair, from Chester Springs, Pa.
People from different counties, of different ages and races, all joined in on the dialogues.
"This is a fundraiser that I 150 percent support," said Audra Cranston, from Brookhaven, Pa. "And I just think it's amazing that our community is stepping up and doing this in Conshohocken. I'm from Delaware County, and you have Philadelphia, it's a great positive atmosphere."
Many left feeling inspired to continue to address the issues talked about today in their daily lives.
"It's definitely something I want to do more often," said Dove, "Any and everybody needs to use their platform, to help these types of organizations that are kind of overshadowed by other situations going on in the world."
Many say they gained the confidence to have an open and honest chat with their friends and family, about the social issues that the country is experiencing.
Local gym, non-profit teams up to raise funds for NAACP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More