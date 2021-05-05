Community & Events

Local hospital holds celebration for patient achieving 10 years on left ventricular assist

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ten years is a significant milestone in any relationship. But it is especially monumental for one man and the medical device that helps keep him alive.

Vince McCormack is one of fewer than 150 patients in the United States to survive 10 years on a left ventricular assist device or LVAD.

An L-Vad is an artificial heart pump. Most VAD patients typically survive five to seven years.

Ten years ago, McCormack - being in his 70s - was not eligible for a heart transplant, so he got an LVAD.


As of Wednesday, the device is still going strong, as is McCormack, now in his 80s.

Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia hosted a celebration for McCormack, giving him a 10-year pin.
