Local missionaries return from unrest in Haiti

Families of the mission group happy to see them home safe and sound. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Twenty members of a Delaware church group are finally home from Haiti, three days later than scheduled due to civil unrest.

The Action Cam was there as the Cornerstone Church mission group arrived at Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday night.

The five adults and 15 teens were supposed to return on Saturday. But violent protests erupted in Port au Prince when the Haitian government attempted to raise fuel prices.

The group says they were never in any immediate danger.

"It honestly wasn't that scary. We had a community and the people were there for us. We were able to teach them more about God and it was just a great experience no matter what," Anastia Clair said.

The church group plans to return to Haiti in the future.

