Local NFL athlete remembering where he came from

As he gets settled into the NFL, an athlete with local roots is making sure to remember where he came from.Zaire Franklin stopped by the Kinderton School in North Philadelphia Friday morning.He was drafted to the Indianapolis Colts this year but grew up here and went to LaSalle College High School.Franklin donated uniforms to students at the school.The 22-year-old also shared his parents' advice with the young ones, telling them to stay in school, and shoot for the stars."It's just a small part, you can be as big as you want to be"Franklin also told the young ones that having a college degree had a big impact when it came time for the NFL draft.The linebacker went to Syracuse University.