Local officials tour Lincoln Tech

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A trade school in South Jersey is preparing the next generation of healthcare and technology workers.Monday, local government officials took part in a tour of Lincoln Tech's campus in Moorestown.The trade school is a key partner for the state's healthcare employers training students for careers in medical assisting and many other fields.New Jersey and Pennsylvania are projected to add more than 80,000 healthcare and information technology jobs by 2026.