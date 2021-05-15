Local organization holds vaccination event for teens in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Teen Philly Vaxx hosted a day where people come could come and get vaccinated.The event was held Saturday at Deliverance Evangelist Church in North Philadelphia to try and get teenagers to get vaccinated and celebrate the class of 2021."I think that us teenagers can reach other teenagers cause we're more closer to them," said Devon Hester, from Northeast Philadelphia.The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium was one of the sponsors of the event."The rate of African Americans getting vaccinated is less than what they represent in the population in a lot of places, which is about 13% across the United States. It's 44% in Philadelphia, at last count, it was about 20 to 22% average," said Dr. Ala Stanford, with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.When it comes to hesitancy about getting the vaccine, Stanford said, "I think it matters who the messenger is."Kayla Spanna, a senior high school student with Teen Philly Vaxx, said, "Teens trust other teens cause we get teens."Many parents Action News spoke with said their children brought them."She kind of was like, 'Hey mom, the clinic's today, let's go,'" said Syreeta Thomas, from North Philadelphia.Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a burden lifted for many young people who said now they'll feel more comfortable hanging out with friends."Even with opportunities where I would be able to hang out with my friends and wear a mask, I live with my grandmom too, and I just really didn't want to expose her to those things. Like even if I would be okay, she wouldn't," said Kayla Thomas, a teenager from North Philadelphia.With in-person learning days increasing at many schools, lots of young people say they're getting the shot so they can interact with their classmates and friends."Now I'm going to get this vaccine, and then yeah, I might be able to play with other people," said Kyrell Young, from North Philadelphia.