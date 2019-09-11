Community & Events

Local roofing company donates new roof to Vietnam war veteran

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was quite the emotional surprise for a veteran in Harleysville, Montgomery County Wednesday.

The vietnam war vet got a brand new roof, thanks to a local company.

Work was officially underway at U.S. Army Platoon Sergeant Dave Gardner's house.

He won a completely new roofing system from Rutter Roofing in Malvern.

The company ran a promotion for Memorial Day in which veterans were nominated to win a new roof at no charge.

"I am humbled that I was chosen and again accepting this for myself, my family and most of all.. all vets."

"We re so honored to be able to do it. Everybody, especially on this day, just people who have sacrificed and volunteered for our country really deserve to be honored and so it's a really special thing to be able to do."

Gardner was nominated by his son, which made the surprise even more sweet for the family.

This is the first time Rutter has run this facebook contest to honor a veteran who has given so much to our country.
