Local soldier gets a big welcome home in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was an emotional return home for a local soldier in Bucks County.
Army Specialist Adam Wild-smith is back in Bensalem following a tour in Afghanistan.
Saturday his family, friends, and neighbors welcomed him back with a rally outside his home.
Following some emotional reunions, Specialist Wildsmith was honored for his service by the Warriors Watch Riders and the Association of Combat Veterans.
