Local students "Brave the Shave" for childhood cancer research

#BRAVETHESHAVE! These young selfless students hopped in the barber's seat to "Rock the Bald" to conquer childhood cancers!

NEW HOPE, Pa. (WPVI) -- These young selfless students hopped in the barber's seat to "Rock the Bald" to conquer childhood cancers!

The community honored several students they have lost to cancer, all the while raising money to save students of the future.

The event at New Hope-Solebury Upper Elementary School already raised over $100,000 for the Saint Baldrick's Foundation just this year. You can read more about their efforts here.


6abc was there to see what all the buzz was about!
