Local veteran received special gift

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --A local military veteran was the recipient of a special gift Friday, and Action News was there for the emotional unveiling.
Matthew Renner, a US Army and Iraqi war veteran, and his wife Katie were given a new home.
Well, actually their old home was renovated inside and out, and this was the big reveal and ribbon cutting in Abington.
It was called a home fit for a hero...and all the work donated by local home improvement companies.
From a new roof to a new heating and air conditioning unit, even a new backyard.
This was all part of what's called operation legacy, a service project to help local vets, while honoring their contributions to our country.