Local veteran received special gift

A local military veteran was the recipient of a special gift Friday, and Action News was there for the emotional unveiling.Matthew Renner, a US Army and Iraqi war veteran, and his wife Katie were given a new home.Well, actually their old home was renovated inside and out, and this was the big reveal and ribbon cutting in Abington.It was called a home fit for a hero...and all the work donated by local home improvement companies.From a new roof to a new heating and air conditioning unit, even a new backyard.This was all part of what's called operation legacy, a service project to help local vets, while honoring their contributions to our country.