Local veteran received special gift

Matthew Renner, a US Army and Iraqi war veteran, and his wife Katie were given a new home as reported during Action News at 4 on October 26, 2018.

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A local military veteran was the recipient of a special gift Friday, and Action News was there for the emotional unveiling.

Matthew Renner, a US Army and Iraqi war veteran, and his wife Katie were given a new home.

Well, actually their old home was renovated inside and out, and this was the big reveal and ribbon cutting in Abington.

It was called a home fit for a hero...and all the work donated by local home improvement companies.

From a new roof to a new heating and air conditioning unit, even a new backyard.

This was all part of what's called operation legacy, a service project to help local vets, while honoring their contributions to our country.
