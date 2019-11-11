Local veterans in Delaware and Delaware County honored

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- The marching band at Penncrest High School took part in Delaware County's annual Veteran's Day parade Monday.Local veterans groups, including the American Legion and the Vietnam Veterans of America also joined in the day to honor those who served our nation.And more than 100 veterans were honored at ceremony in New Castle, Delaware Monday.Governor John Carney delivered remarks at the Annual Veterans Day event organized by The Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs.State and local lawmakers attended the ceremony at War Memorial Plaza along with former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden.Biden saluted those who served and recognized their loved ones.He reminded Americans of the "sacred obligation to care for veterans and their families".