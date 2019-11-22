Lockheed Martin hosts "Women in Engineering Day" in Moorestown

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Dozens of young women from schools throughout South Jersey were encouraged to pursue a career in engineering Friday.Lockheed Martin hosted "Women in Engineering Day" at its facility in Moorestown.Middle and high school students from 21 schools participated in STEM activities, and were given opportunities to network with professionals.The goal is to inspire these girls to join the future science, technology, engineering, and mathematics workforce.