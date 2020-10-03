Longtime Action News director Gene Langenberger retires

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Longtime Action News director Gene Langenberger is retiring.Friday marked Langenberger's last day after 29 years on the job.Along with directing countless newscasts, Langenberger was often at the helm of our parades, flower shows and auto shows too.He plans to spend his retirement with his wife and two daughters and also visiting Disney World, one of his favorite places on earth.Best of luck to you from your Action News family!