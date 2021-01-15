Longtime Philadelphia activist, former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore passes away at 62

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Devoted longtime Philadelphia activist and former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore died Friday at the age of 62.The former associate minister at New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church always set out to prove that sometimes it's the actions of one that can speak volumes.The news has saddened many across the city who are familiar with his tireless work against violence, mentoring kids, and helping the poor over three decades.Moore was active in many peace marches over the years to denounce the bloodshed on the streets amid the city's gun violence.At one his recent marches, Moore said, "It starts in the house. It starts with that mother and father unit in the house. The father's got to step up. We got to be fathers to these kids."The former boxer turned community activist and minister passed away after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer."He fought to the very end, I can honestly say that." said his wife Crystal Moore.Over the years, before he became ill, Moore would do annual turkey runs to raise turkey baskets for the needy.He would conduct boot camps to mentor kids, and for many years, he was the community, Santa Claus, delivering toys to needy kids."He was a fighter. He played Community Claus the day before he went into the hospital. He couldn't even walk up the steps." said Crystal Moore.His wife said what inspired him was his love for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Moore passed away on King's birthday."Martin Luther King was his hero. He loved Martin Luther King. He loved everything he stood for. When somebody said, 'You know that today is Martin Luther King's birthday?' I just smiled. It was like, That's Paul, That's Earthquake." said his wife.Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and Commissioner Marvin Smith of Darby Township were among many saddened by his loss."Paul 'Earthquake' Moore was a giant. He was the people's champ and a strong advocate for young people, strong advocate for our seniors," said Johnson. "He was an all-around great guy, so definitely today is a big loss.""Reverend Moore was out there fighting for the people, promoting unity, peace, and love," added Smith.Johnson said he will introduce a resolution to honor the life and legacy of Moore.He said residents are also asking that a street be named for him as well.