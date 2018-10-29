COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Lower Merion woman celebrates 104 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Caroline Merrill was surrounded by family and friends as she celebrated Monday as reported during Action News at 5 on October 29, 2018..

A Lower Merion woman is celebrating her 104th birthday.

Caroline Merrill was surrounded by family and friends as she celebrated Monday.

Caroline was born on October 29th, 1914 in Ardmore.

She loves to travel and in the last four years she's visited Texas, Brussels, Barcelona and Amsterdam.

One of her nieces asked Caroline her secret to a long life. "I can't tell you I don't know, I don't know, all I know is I do the things that I'm supposed to do and I believe in the doctor and I follow his instructions".

Caroline is also very active.

In addition to traveling, she works out twice a week and takes walks daily.

She also attends church regularly.

Happy Birthday Caroline from all of us here at action news.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudNarberth Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Holocaust Memorial Plaza opens up on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
First few events of Schuylkill River Regatta canceled due to weather
Happy 100th Birthday Ben Franklin Parkway
A.C. Convention Ctr. gets a makeover
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Synagogue massacre defendant appears in court in wheelchair
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Darby man arrested after allegedly threatening teens with gun
Police: Man killed his mother and sister in Allentown
Conestoga senior with special needs scores touchdown
Court hearing held in Mumia Abu Jamal appeal case
AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns Tuesday, Big Warm Up Coming
Show More
CNN says suspicious package received at Atlanta post office
Official: Pipe-bomb suspect had hit list of targets
Cheer team includes students with developmental challenges
PSPCA offerings half price cat adoptions until Wednesday
Video shows school bus swept away by floodwaters
More News