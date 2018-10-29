Lower Merion woman celebrates 104 years

A Lower Merion woman is celebrating her 104th birthday.Caroline Merrill was surrounded by family and friends as she celebrated Monday.Caroline was born on October 29th, 1914 in Ardmore.She loves to travel and in the last four years she's visited Texas, Brussels, Barcelona and Amsterdam.One of her nieces asked Caroline her secret to a long life. "I can't tell you I don't know, I don't know, all I know is I do the things that I'm supposed to do and I believe in the doctor and I follow his instructions".Caroline is also very active.In addition to traveling, she works out twice a week and takes walks daily.She also attends church regularly.Happy Birthday Caroline from all of us here at action news.