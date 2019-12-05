Community & Events

LumiNature is a new way to experience the Zoo

By Timothy Walton
The Philadelphia Zoo is all lit up for the holidays it new exhibit LumiNature.

With 12 unique experiences, sharing a magical journey filled with lights and stories about conservation and the animals that make the zoo so special.

LumiNature is a timed, ticketed event - entrance times are available every half hour from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. LumiNature closes at 10:30 p.m. The exhibit runs through January 5, 2020.
Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
