LumiNature is a new way to experience the Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo is all lit up for the holidays it new exhibit LumiNature.With 12 unique experiences, sharing a magical journey filled with lights and stories about conservation and the animals that make the zoo so special.LumiNature is a timed, ticketed event - entrance times are available every half hour from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. LumiNature closes at 10:30 p.m. The exhibit runs through January 5, 2020.3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104