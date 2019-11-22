Community & Events

Christmas comes early for 10 year old heart patient

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Christmas came early for a 10 year old battling a heart disorder.

Surrounded by family, teachers and Make-A-wish employees, J.T's classmates at MAST II Charter School broke the news he's going to the happiest place on earth.

The 10 year old, who has been battling a vascular disorder, says he had no idea about the surprise and adds his classmates have been very supportive while he underwent multiple surgeries.

J.T. could not contain his excitement "They're awesome. they've all been supportive, and have all been great to me."

Bridget Fagan also was very apppreciative "This is bringing us a lot of happiness, and will make everything that he's been through at least a little bit more doable."

The family is already counting down the days, they leave December 11th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstacony (philadelphia)philadelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's fight with would-be restaurant robber caught on video
Dog kicked, store vandalized amid more teen violence in Center City
Philly man dies after stabbing in Rittenhouse Square
Man charged with attempted murder after Philly cop shot, wounded
SEPTA police release photos of suspect in Broad Street Line stabbing
Thieves targeting catalytic converters from parked cars: Police
Show More
Jerry Sandusky resentenced to 30 to 60 years, same as before
AccuWeather: Brisk And Colder Overnight
Philadelphia Marathon info, course, road closures
Group of teens stole bike, vandalized store, attack woman: Police
Surveillance shows suspect firing at off-duty officer outside West Philly bar
More TOP STORIES News