Christmas comes early for 10 year old heart patient

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Christmas came early for a 10 year old battling a heart disorder.Surrounded by family, teachers and Make-A-wish employees, J.T's classmates at MAST II Charter School broke the news he's going to the happiest place on earth.The 10 year old, who has been battling a vascular disorder, says he had no idea about the surprise and adds his classmates have been very supportive while he underwent multiple surgeries.J.T. could not contain his excitement "They're awesome. they've all been supportive, and have all been great to me."Bridget Fagan also was very apppreciative "This is bringing us a lot of happiness, and will make everything that he's been through at least a little bit more doable."The family is already counting down the days, they leave December 11th.