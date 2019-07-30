Making Dreams Come True

PHILA. INT'L AIRPORT (WPVI) -- Dreams came true for two local children, thanks to the Make-A-Wish program.
Limos brought 13 year old Jhael and 6 year old Owen to Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning.
They're both heading to Disney World in Orlando.
Amid health struggles, the surprise is a much needed break for the young ones and their families.
"In their own words - best day ever. that's our hashtag line today."
"To see Owen smile and be playful, it's going to be amazing."
"What are you excited about? To see the avengers."
A third wish was also grated just a little while ago.
All of these have been made possible thanks to generous donations.
Make-A-Wish is hoping to raise enough money so they can grant one wish a day for children in our area.
