Making Dreams Come True

PHILA. INT'L AIRPORT (WPVI) -- Dreams came true for two local children, thanks to the Make-A-Wish program.Limos brought 13 year old Jhael and 6 year old Owen to Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning.They're both heading to Disney World in Orlando.Amid health struggles, the surprise is a much needed break for the young ones and their families."In their own words - best day ever. that's our hashtag line today.""To see Owen smile and be playful, it's going to be amazing.""What are you excited about? To see the avengers."A third wish was also grated just a little while ago.See that story later Tuesday night on Action News.All of these have been made possible thanks to generous donations.Make-A-Wish is hoping to raise enough money so they can grant one wish a day for children in our area.