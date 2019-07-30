Community & Events

Making Dreams Come True

PHILA. INT'L AIRPORT (WPVI) -- Dreams came true for two local children, thanks to the Make-A-Wish program.

Limos brought 13 year old Jhael and 6 year old Owen to Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning.

They're both heading to Disney World in Orlando.

Amid health struggles, the surprise is a much needed break for the young ones and their families.

"In their own words - best day ever. that's our hashtag line today."

"To see Owen smile and be playful, it's going to be amazing."

"What are you excited about? To see the avengers."

A third wish was also grated just a little while ago.

See that story later Tuesday night on Action News.

All of these have been made possible thanks to generous donations.

Make-A-Wish is hoping to raise enough money so they can grant one wish a day for children in our area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby
Officer charged with having inappropriate relationship with student
Yorkie recovering after being found in sealed container
Father who died trying to rescue son from ocean identified
Pa. family finds hidden cameras in Airbnb rental in Maine
$4K Chipotle theft in NE Philly possibly linked to Popeyes robberies
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
Show More
Fmr. AG Kathleen Kane set for release from jail Wednesday
'Baby stroller bandit' steals TVs from Mann Music Center
Robbery leads to shooting in Northeast Philadelphia
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
More TOP STORIES News