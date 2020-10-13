FYI Philly

Gina Gannon hosts Making Strides Virtually YOUnited Against Breast Cancer live on 6abc

The livestream airs Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. on 6abc.com and Univision.
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The American Cancer Society has been devastated by COVID-19 with donations down $200,000,000 in 2020 and funding available for research cut in half.

That makes fundraising this year more important than ever.

If you've ever attended a Making Strides Walk, the Virtually Younited Livestream show, hosted by 6abc's Gina Gannon and Univision's Ilia Garcia, will feel very familiar.

It resembles the 30-minute program that usually precedes the walk with inspiring stories from survivors and top fundraisers and live musical entertainment with the message that cancer has not stopped amid COVID-19.

Making Strides Virtually YOUnited Against Breast Cancer | Thursday, October 15 @ 7pm on 6abc & Univision

American Cancer Society Philadelphia | Making Strides of Greater Phila. and Southern NJ / Walk From Home 5K | ACS FUNdraising App |

1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
800-227-2345

Text 44321 to make a donation.
