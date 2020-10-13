Gina Gannon hosts Making Strides Virtually YOUnited Against Breast Cancer live on 6abc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The American Cancer Society has been devastated by COVID-19 with donations down $200,000,000 in 2020 and funding available for research cut in half.That makes fundraising this year more important than ever.If you've ever attended a Making Strides Walk, the Virtually Younited Livestream show, hosted by 6abc's Gina Gannon and Univision's Ilia Garcia, will feel very familiar.It resembles the 30-minute program that usually precedes the walk with inspiring stories from survivors and top fundraisers and live musical entertainment with the message that cancer has not stopped amid COVID-19.1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103800-227-2345