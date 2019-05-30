Community & Events

Manayunk Arts Festival - June 22 and 23

Where?


Manayunk's Main Street

When?


Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Who?

YOU!

You will have the opportunity to experience 300 different local and national known artists and crafters as well as, nearly 200,000 collectors, buyers, and designers

What will you see?


Fiber, glass and ceramics

Jewelry
Mixed media
Painting & drawing
Photography
Wood & sculpture

"The fact that the Manayunk Arts Festival is going stronger than ever after 30 years is a testament to the artists, the business community that hosts this event every year, and to the folks who visit and support the artists by purchasing their work," said Megan Douress, Director of Marketing & Events of the Manayunk Development Corporation

Parking:


Taking public transportation is encouraged
Limited parking is available at 4000 Main Street lot and Green Lane lot
Round trip shuttle ($4 per person, $2 for children) is available from, 555 City Ave on Presidential Blvd and Ivy Ridge Train Station on Umbria St.
Related topics:
community & eventsmanayunk arts festival
